Wisconsin DMV opens temporary service center near Chetek

Chetek (WQOW) - A free service is coming to the area to help people who were impacted by last Tuesday's tornado.

According to a press release sent from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles, staff will be setting up a temporary DMV Service Center at the Mosaic Telecom Office, located at 401 South 1st Street in Cameron.

“Having proof of identity like a driver license or ID card is often the first step to rebuilding lives after such a tragedy,” said Administrator Kristina Boardman. “With the generous assistance of Mosaic Telecom, DMV is pleased to quickly step in and help our customers during this time of need.”

DMV staff said people affected by the recent tornado can replace their driver license, ID and/or vehicle title at the temporary site, free of charge to them.

The temporary DMV Service Center will be open: