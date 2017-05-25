No UW tuition cut for 2017-19, freeze will remain in place

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican state lawmakers have agreed to delete Gov. Scott Walker's request to cut UW System tuition by five percent but will vote to continue a tuition freeze for the next two school years.
The co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) announced they had come to an agreement on foregoing the tuition cut, just two days after delaying a vote on the UW budget because of a disagreement on the issue.
JFC members are expected to vote on an omnibus budget motion for the UW that also calls on the Board of Regents to develop specific performance-based funding measures for each campus and report back to the committee with a plan by February 2018.
Republicans outlined four areas those performance measures should address
Other measures in the omnibus include:
JFC Co-Chairs Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) said the committee would also approve two percent pay increases for UW employees for each of the next two years, although that measure is not part of Thursday's omnibus measure.
