No UW tuition cut for 2017-19, freeze will remain in place

MADISON (WKOW) -- Republican state lawmakers have agreed to delete Gov. Scott Walker's request to cut UW System tuition by five percent but will vote to continue a tuition freeze for the next two school years.



The co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) announced they had come to an agreement on foregoing the tuition cut, just two days after delaying a vote on the UW budget because of a disagreement on the issue.



JFC members are expected to vote on an omnibus budget motion for the UW that also calls on the Board of Regents to develop specific performance-based funding measures for each campus and report back to the committee with a plan by February 2018.



Republicans outlined four areas those performance measures should address

grow and ensure student access

improve and excel at student progress and completion

expand contributions to the workforce

enhance operational efficiency and effectiveness.

Other measures in the omnibus include:

ensuring that degrees offered under the UW Flex Option program increase by at least 25 percent by December 2019

allocate $490,000 annually to expand precision medicine at the UW Carbone Cancer Center

allocate $50,000 annually for the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at UW-Madison.

JFC Co-Chairs Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) and Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) said the committee would also approve two percent pay increases for UW employees for each of the next two years, although that measure is not part of Thursday's omnibus measure.