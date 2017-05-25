EVENTS: Memorial Day Weekend

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Are you looking for events to attend during Memorial Day Weekend? Check out WQOW's list below.
Chetek
- Chetek Memorial Day Parade and Program, Monday, May 29
- Parade begins at 10:42 a.m., at the corner of Dallas Street and 2nd Street, near Chetek Lutheran Church
- Brief service on the bridge over the water
- Parade heads to Lakeview Cemetery for a short ceremony
- Memorial plane flyover
Eau Claire
- Cemetery Memorial Decoration, Saturday, May 27
- ?Laying of wreath, memorial ceremony with taps
- 10:30 a.m. -- Lakeview Cemetery
- 11:00 a.m. -- Forest Hill Cemetery
- Memorial Day Ceremony Service, Sunday, May 29
- 9:00 a.m. -- St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, located at 1915 Hogeboom Avenue, Eau Claire
- After worship service, 21 Gun Salute ceremony
- Eau Claire Memorial Day Parade and Program, Monday, May 29
- Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. in Wilson Park, crosses the Lake Street Bridge and ends at Owen Park.
- Program will follow at the Owen Park Bandshell at 11:00 a.m.
- Guest speaker: Kerm Morgan, U.S. Army (1966-1971) and U.S. Army Reserve (1985-1995)
- Parade hosted by Eau Claire County Patriotic Council
- See document below for parade route.