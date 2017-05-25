EVENTS: Memorial Day Weekend

Western Wisconsin (WQOW) - Are you looking for events to attend during Memorial Day Weekend? Check out WQOW's list below.

Chetek

Chetek Memorial Day Parade and Program, Monday, May 29 Parade begins at 10:42 a.m., at the corner of Dallas Street and 2nd Street, near Chetek Lutheran Church Brief service on the bridge over the water Parade heads to Lakeview Cemetery for a short ceremony Memorial plane flyover



Eau Claire