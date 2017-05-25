Eau Claire health department looks for dog that bit man - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Eau Claire health department looks for dog that bit man

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Staff with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department are looking for a two-year-old male German Shepherd after it bit a man on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

In a press release, staff said the dog was wearing a harness at the time. Staff said health and rabies status of the dog needs to be determined. 

If anyone has information about the animal, please contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.