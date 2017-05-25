Eau Claire health department looks for dog that bit man

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Staff with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department are looking for a two-year-old male German Shepherd after it bit a man on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

In a press release, staff said the dog was wearing a harness at the time. Staff said health and rabies status of the dog needs to be determined.

If anyone has information about the animal, please contact the Eau Claire Communications Center at 715-839-4972.