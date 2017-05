The driver of an SUV that smashed into a home on the city's north side early Thursday morning told police she hit a curb and went airborne.

Neither the Jeep's driver nor anyone inside the home was injured in the crash, which happened just before 5 a.m. near Capitol Drive and Green Bay Avenue.

Police said the woman claimed she blacked out prior to the crash.

There is significant damage to the building.

Police said she could be facing a citation for inattentive driving.