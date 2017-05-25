Toppers Pizza, "DoughNation" teaches kids how to make pizza while raising money for schools

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Kids in Eau Claire learned the art of making pizza.

Toppers stopped by Rachel's Place Learning Center to give students the opportunity to roll their own dough and take a tour of the truck.

Thursday's event is part of a much larger effort by the franchise to raise money for local schools. They partnered with “Doughnation” to host over a dozen events in the Chippewa Valley. Fifty percent of online sales orders go to participating schools.

“The kids love having, you know, the in-class demonstrations. They like seeing how the pizzas are made – getting a chance to actually play with the dough, getting some one-on-one tutoring from some of our best pizza makers and actually getting a chance to have some of the pizza then at the end of it,” said Nate Walter, a supervisor for Toppers Pizza.

The goal is to raise $15,000 by the end of the school year. They've already raised over $10,000.