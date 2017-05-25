Eau Claire family hosts blood drive in honor of late mother, wife

Eau Claire (WQOW)- For individuals with leukemia, blood donations can translate into a gift of more time. One Eau Claire family is turning their personal tragedy into a source of hope for others.

Breana Prock remembers her mother Jodi, calling her the 'best mom' ever. "She was the most giving -- always put everyone above herself kind of person. She had the most contagious smile. As soon as she got in to a room, everyone just lit up," Prock said.

Breana and her twin sister, Brittnie, said their family of four was inseparable. When Jodi was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2014, the family said that didn't change.

"That was her life, our life. It was our life to take care of our kids," Jodi's husband, Derek, said.

The Prock family watched Jodi spend weeks in the hospital at a time, receiving numerous blood transfusions.

"We knew she could fight through it, she always said every day that she was going to beat cancer, and we believed her, and she fought. Her personality pushed her through and pushed all of us through," Breana said.

Jodi worked in Administration with Marshfield Clinic Health System for over 22 years. Even while sick, Jodi showed her strength at work. Her coworkers were always eager to show their support.

"We talked to her numerous times about what can we do to help, what can we do for your family. We did meal trains, and we did a lot of things to try and help, but we just never felt it was enough because Jodi did so much for us. She was getting a blood transfusion when we visited her one day, and we're like, 'What about a blood drive in your honor, are you cool with that?' And she's like, 'Oh my gosh. I would love it because I've gotten so much blood'," said Tarese Dubiel, a fellow Marshfield Clinic employee.

Jodi passed away in 2015 about a week before the first drive, but family and friends carried on with Jodi's strength as their wings. The drive is now in its third year with no sign of slowing down, and neither is Jodi's family.

"No matter what you're going through, you always just need to stay positive. She wrote that, and I mean, she took everything and spun it positive," Breana said.

The Red Cross said the organization is always looking for donors, especially during the summer months when donations tend to drop off. The Red Cross website has information on where and when donations can be made.