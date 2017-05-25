Alleged prostitution-related burglary ends in prison sentence for Eau Claire man

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man, who is accused of working with two prostitutes to burglarize the home of one of their customers, is going to prison.

Kevin Klein was sentenced in Eau Claire County court on Wednesday to two years behind bars. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, from Augusta, hired Jennifer Reali and another woman for sex. While they kept him distracted in the man's hot tub, Klein entered the house and stole guns, prescription drugs, a checkbook and $700 in cash.

Reali is scheduled to be sentenced some time in June.

Another man, Michael Ring, is charged with forging some of the stolen checks for $1,800. He will be in court in June.