Manz Elementary celebrates 50th anniversary

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Half a century of learning was celebrated in Eau Claire on Thursday.



Manz Elementary held and open house as part of their 50th anniversary. 29 fourth grade students studied the history of the school and were tasked with organizing the event. They made invitation lists, advertisements, and even designed t-shirts.



More than 300 people attended, including some alumni who where students when the school first opened in 1967.



The students also created a time capsule which includes their ideas on what the next 50 years will bring for the school. The students will be burying that time capsule on Friday.