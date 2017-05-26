Madison Uber driver helping cyclists after multiple close calls

Madison (WKOW) -- Madison is known as a bike-friendly city. You can often see cyclists zooming by on any road you go down. But sometimes they can be hard to see, especially at night due to many bikes not having lights mounted on them. And after much frustration and several close calls, one Uber driver is taking matters into his own hands as he pulls over to help complete strangers.

Jim Cozzi isn't your average Uber driver. His slick Mercedes and 'UBER 1' license plates will both catch your eyes. He has given more than 4,000 drives to Madisonians and visitors alike. Even after a long and tiring shift, he still wants more.

"Just one more Jim. Let me get one more student home safe," he said he says to himself at times.

He cares deeply about the safety of his passengers as he gets them from point a to b. However, he's also passionate about biker safety.

"You have to constantly be focused every second," he said as he referred to being on the look out for cyclists.

They're the same people we all share the road with on a daily basis, a fact Cozzi welcomes. But he just wishes some of them would take more safety precautions.

"When you're a bicycle, if it's a tie with a vehicle, you lose," he said. "Somebody is going to die to get hurt."

Cozzi and other Uber drivers he's spoke with have had several close calls with bikers simply because they couldn't see them, especially at night.

"In the last week alone, I've had four. Over the course of three years that I've been driving, I've probably had a hundred," he explained.

It's why he's on a mission to help cyclists out. He's starting to hand out bike lights for free to those he sees without them. At times, he'll pull up beside them and hand the lights out his car window. Other times, he'll pull over and stop them on bike paths before they get to a busy intersection.

"Do you ride at night without a light," he asked one rider he managed to stop? "I do," the woman responded. He then gave her two lights priced at $70 for free.

"If you want to turn it off completely, you just hold it," he told her as he explained how the lights work.

"Wow! Thank you so much," the gracious biker said.

Cozzi said a majority of the riders who don't have lights are students biking around downtown. He said he gave out more than 30 lights that were battery operated, but he felt the students would fail to change the batteries when the lights died. So, with the help of the Trek Bike Shop on Mineral Point Road, he's given out a hand full of the more expensive lights that are rechargeable via USB.

He encourages riders to flash them even in the daylight in order to warn drivers like himself that they are alongside him, in front of him or behind him.

"That's a smart bicyclist," he said as he pointed to a woman riding with lights in the front and back of her bike. "It's the flickering in the daytime that you need."

He's spent at least $500 of his own money with his effort but knows he can't keep funding on his own. It's why Cozzi set up a GoFundMe account where people can donate to his effort called "Get a Light, Save Your Life." He hopes he can raise enough money to buy several hundred of them from Trek at a wholesale price. Cozzi said he will then give them to other Uber drivers so they, too, can hand them out while out on the road.

"I just would have felt guilty in not doing my part to get a bike light in somebody's hands and save their life," he added.