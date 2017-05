(WQOW) -- One high school senior in Texas is graduating with her four-legged best friend sporting his own graduation gap.

Nyland Smith is a Black Lab and service dog in training. His foster owner is graduating, but Nyland wouldn't miss it! Though he may not get a diploma, he did get his own picture in the school's yearbook. Now, his foster mom may be going off to college, but Nyland will soon move on to being a full time service dog.