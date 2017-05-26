Adopt-A-Pet: Bartholemew

Meet our Pet of the Day: Bartholemew!

Bartholemew is a 12 week old gray kitten. He has lots of love to give. Since he is so young, he will still need to be neutered by his adoptive family. Bartholemew has now had two roommates go home on him, so he needs a home now. He loves the company so a home that is active or with other pets would be ideal.

If you're interested in Bartholemew, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.

