5/26: Annual HSHS Golf and Tennis Classic

Eau Claire (HSHS Sacred Heart) -- An annual event that brings in over a million dollars to date, is happening again this summer.

HSHS Sacred Heart Foundation will hold its annual Golf and Tennis Classic at the Eau Claire Country Club on July 31. Proceeds from this year's Classic will benefit the Cancer Care Center at Sacred Heart Hospital, which will be expanding to ensure the best patient outcomes for healing and quality of life.

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the Classic. To date, more than $1 million has been raised at the event

For more information and to register, contact the Foundation at (715) 717-4925, or REGISTER ONLINE.