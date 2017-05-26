Vacant seat on Eau Claire School Board, applications being accepted

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The Eau Claire School Board has a vacant seat, and it's currently accepting applications.

In a press release, the Eau Claire Area School District said the seat will be vacated by Jennifer Fager on June 20, 2017. It said Fager will be moving out of state as she has accepted a new position.

The school district said anyone wanting to apply must complete and submit an online application by 4 p.m. on June 14. A paper copy of the application can be obtained from the superintendent's office, located at 500 Main Street or by calling 715-852-3002.

In addition to the application, applicants will be required to give a maximum three-minute oral statement at the June 19 school board meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. The Eau Claire School Board plans to immediately select a candidate after those statements are made. The selected candidate will begin official service on June 21, 2017 through April 2018.