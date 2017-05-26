Eau Claire County judge resigns

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - On Friday, an Eau Claire County judge has announced his resignation.

In a letter, Eau Claire County Circuit Court Judge Paul J. Lenz announced he is retiring on June 10, 2017 after serving the county for 23 years. He said the letter has been submitted to notify Gov. Scott Walker's office.

Judge Lenz said in the letter:

...It has been my honor to serve the people of the State of Wisconsin since being first elected to this office in April 1994. I wish to thank the people of Eau Claire County and of the City of Altoona in particular for entrusting me with this opportunity to serve on the bench these past twenty-three years.

Judge Lenz said he "looks forward to returning to the most essential role in our constitutional democracy - that of private citizen with all the rights and duties that standing affords".