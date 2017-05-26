LATEST: Chippewa Falls man killed in Marathon Co. semi crash

The driver killed in a fatal semi crash that shut down the highway for hours in Marathon County was thrown from his truck, according to a police report.

Authorities said 61-year-old Gary Demotts of Chippewa Falls was killed in a head-on semi crash on Highway 29 near Edgar Thursday morning.

The road was closed for nearly 10 hours while authorities reconstructed the scene, and cleaned up the debris in the road.

According to the police report, Demotts crossed the median of the highway hitting Faysal Ali Nour, of Eagan, Minnesota, who was also driving a semi. The 34-year-old was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No cause of the crash has been released, however toxicology reports are pending.

