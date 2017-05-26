Funeral services set for Chetek teen killed in plane crash

Chetek (WQOW) - Services have now been set for the Chetek teen, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Owen Knutson, was 17, was piloting the plane when it went down in the Red Cedar River.

A celebration of life for Knutson will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School. It will be preceded by visitation, which starts at 10 a.m.

According to his obituary, members of the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School Football Team, of which Knutson was a member, will be Honorary Pallbearers. His family is encouraging those who attend to wear their Chetek-Weyerhaeuser or Wisconsin Badger colors, or outdoor apparel.

Knutson's passenger, 18-year old Hunter Gillett, of Cameron, remains hospitalized in serious condition.