DOT: Several highway projects halted across Wisconsin

Wisconsin (WQOW) - In anticipation of heavy traffic the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has asked contractors to halt road work on many highway improvement projects across the state. That means a majority of those orange cones are going to be moved to the side, and it should be relatively smooth sailing.

AAA of Wisconsin expects 700,000 drivers to get behind the wheel during Memorial Day Weekend. Construction on most projects stopped at 12 p.m. Friday and won't pick up again until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Despite that, you should still allow yourself extra travel time and expect slower traffic in work zones. And remember, the law still applies. It's illegal to use any hand-held device in a work zone, except for emergencies.

If you're staying in town, you unfortunately won't get any relief from the Clairemont Avenue construction project. The DOT said drivers should still expect single lane closures.

Before you hit the highway, head to the WQOW “Road Work” page to plan your travel and to see a list of other construction projects across the state that will not be on hold this holiday weekend.