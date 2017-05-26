Eau Claire Fairfax Pool to open Memorial Day Weekend

Fairfax Pool is opening for the summer starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

On Memorial Day, doors will open at noon. Beginning Tuesday, May 30 through September 3, Fairfax Pool will operate under its normal hours.

Passes can be purchased in person from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at Fairfax Pool or the Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Administrative Office, located at 915 Menomonie Street.

According to the City of Eau Claire website, daily admission is $4.25; children under 2 years old are free.

Staff at Fairfax Pool are excited for the kickoff to summer and what it brings.

"This is just a kind of a crown jewel in our community, and we get 60 to 70,000 people to enjoy this 14-15 summer season, and we're always excited to have this open for the community members," said Chad Duerkop, the Eau Claire Parks & Recreation program supervisor.

Frisbee golf baskets have been added this year inside Fairfax Pool.