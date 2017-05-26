Cameron High School brings graduation to teen injured in fatal Chetek plane crash

Chetek (WQOW) - Wednesday's fatal plane crash in Chetek comes just days before high school seniors in Chetek and Cameron were set to graduate.

Currently, one of those seniors, Hunter Gillett, remains in the hospital. Cameron High School officials are making sure Gillett can still be a part of the celebration.

On Friday night, Cameron High School seniors will cross the stage but missing an important member of their class. Though school officials told News 18, if Gillett can't come to graduation, graduation will come to him.

For the first time, John Meznarich, the principal at Cameron High School, said the school will live stream the graduation ceremony so Gillett and his family can watch from his hospital room.

"Even though he's not here physically, he's certainly on the mind of our senior class, and he'll be a part of our program tonight (Friday),” Meznarich said.

Meznarich said Gillett's cousin, Rachel, will accept his diploma on his behalf and say a few words to the graduates and the community.

Gillett survived a plane crash on Wednesday that claimed the life of 17-year-old Owen Knutson, of Chetek. Gillett was still in serious condition as of Friday afternoon, but Meznarich said the 18-year-old appears to be making strides in his recovery.

"His progress has been really, really good so far. He's obviously got a long road ahead of him yet, but the prognosis has been good,” Meznarich said.

Meznarich said it's been a somber couple of days at Cameron High School since the crash, but he knows it's been even harder for students in nearby Chetek.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out for the school, for the community, because we have a lot of overlap with families, and people that know each other – we're very, very close communities,” Meznarich said. “It's unfortunate. It's not a way you'd want to have your graduation celebration, but, you know, we're still going to celebrate the accomplishments of those kids."

News 18 also spoke with Jennifer Rodi, the lead investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board. She said an initial report should be ready sometime after Memorial Day weekend. But, she said it could take up to a year to finish what she calls, “the final factual report”.

Rodi said authorities will be looking into Knutson's pilot training and experience as part of their investigation, though it's still too early to tell what caused the fatal crash.