Veterans at Dove Healthcare-West honored with free meal - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Veterans at Dove Healthcare-West honored with free meal

Posted:
By Jason Boyd, Reporter
Connect
Eau Claire (WQOW) - -

On Friday, there was a free meal for America's real super heroes.

At Dove Healthcare-West, residents were given a free meal in honor of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. The meal was sponsored by a local family in memory of their loved ones who served our country. Dove Healthcare said currently, 18 residents at the west location are veterans of the military, who were all were in attendance to enjoy Friday's lunch from KFC.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.