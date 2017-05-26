Veterans at Dove Healthcare-West honored with free meal

On Friday, there was a free meal for America's real super heroes.
At Dove Healthcare-West, residents were given a free meal in honor of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. The meal was sponsored by a local family in memory of their loved ones who served our country. Dove Healthcare said currently, 18 residents at the west location are veterans of the military, who were all were in attendance to enjoy Friday's lunch from KFC.
Can't Find Something?
WQOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.