Fallen heroes honored in Chippewa Falls

On Friday afternoon at the Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls, several members of the community came out to honor our veterans ahead of Memorial Day.



The program was designed to be reminder of the sacrifices that military members make to keep us safe. The key note speaker was Rep. Warren Petryk (R-Eleva). Other speakers included members of a Gold Star Family. Friends and family members told stories and shared memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.



Veterans in attendance were impressed by the turn out and shared their thanks.



"I'm here to thank all the families who lost their sons and daughters in World War 2, or Vietnam, or whatever situation the United States is involved in," said World War 2 veteran Eugene Karhin.



Organizers of the event believe that it is important for people to remember that Memorial Day isn't just about going on vacation, saying events like this make sure heroes are never forgotten.