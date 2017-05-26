Leinenkugel is keynote speaker at Tomah VA Memorial Day ceremony

Tomah (WQOW) -- The Tomah VA honored the men and women of the military with a ceremony on Friday, and it included a special guest known by many in the Chippewa Valley.



Jake Leinenkugel returned to the area to give the keynote speech. He retired from the family business in 2014 and as we reported in January, is now serving as the White House senior advisor for the Department of Veteran's Affairs.



"My brother was a Marine, and then two of my sons became Marines. So it's giving back to the country, then reflecting for a day at all those young soldiers, men and women who gave there lives over the pas 200 years to fight for our freedoms and our country and our way of life. It's very meaningful and impactful. It's a special time," said Leinenkugel.



Besides the speech, Leinenkugel also met with a number of veterans following the ceremony.