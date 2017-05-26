Henry Ellenson Heading Back To Detroit Next Week

Rice Lake (WQOW) -- Basketball has been a huge part of Henry Ellenson's life, but after finishing his first NBA season on April 12, Ellenson headed back home to Rice Lake and took a break--picking up the basketball again on May 7.



"Next week at the beginning of June, I'm going to head out to Detroit," says Ellenson, "I'm going to start working with the coaches again, and start working with the strength coach again to just fully kick in the offseason. Just personally, my game has reached a whole another level, and I'm at where I want to be, I feel like the organization is happy about me going into this offseason, I'm hoping to make a bigger splash around the league next year."



Ellenson did play his best basketball at the end of the year, posting fifteen points and eleven rebounds April 7 vs. Houston. He had nine points and nine boards two days later against Memphis, as well twelve points and six rebounds in the season finale.