NEW INFORMATION: Victims of fatal St. Croix Co. crash identified

St. Croix County (WQOW) -- The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office released the names of the people involved in a head-on crash Saturday morning, that left one dead and seven others injured.



In a press release, officials said 59-year-old Ellen Gordon, of Hayward, was pronounced dead on the scene after her car crossed the center line on State Highway 64 and collided with a pick-up truck at about 11:00 a.m. in the Town of Forest. They said she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.



Gordon's passenger, 49-year-old Sheila Barder from Couderary, was flown by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota with injuries.



The Sheriff's Office said three passengers from the pick-up truck, 55-year-old JoAnn Smith of Glenwood City, 54-year-old Deanna Wolff from Adrian, Missouri and 52-year-old William Wolff, also from Adrian, were taken to Regions Hospital with injuries, as well. Authorities said none of them were wearing a seat belt during the crash.



The driver of the pick-up, 46-year-old Darren Smith of Glenwood City, was taken to Westfields Hospital with injuries, along with his other two passengers, 74-year-old Judith Coyer and 51-year-old Denise Smith both from Glenwood City. Authorities said Coyer and Smith were wearing their seat belts at the time.



State Highway 64 near 310th Street was closed for about four hours while deputies investigated the scene. They were assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Glenwood City Fire & EMS, New Richmond EMS, Baldwin EMS, and Clear Lake EMS.



The crash is still under investigation by the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner's Office. They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Sheriff's Office at (715) 386-4701.



Authorities said this is the fifth traffic fatality of the year.



