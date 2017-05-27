UPDATE: Road back open after fatal St. Croix Co. crash

St. Croix County (WQOW) -- The scene has been cleared and roads in St. Croix County are back open after a fatal head-on crash Saturday morning.



According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, officials were called to the 3000 block of State Highway 64 in Forest Township just after 11:00 a.m. for a two vehicle crash.



One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was flown by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Six others suffered various injuries and were taken to area hospitals by ambulance.



Authorities closed the road at State Highway 128 and 310th Street for a few hours, but it was open again by 3:30 p.m.



