Veterans honored ahead of Memorial Day

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As the sun peaked through, memories of former veterans were shining bright Saturday in Eau Claire ahead of Memorial Cay.



A wreath was laid during ceremonies at Lakeview and Forest Hill Cemeteries to honor the lives of those who served our country by fighting for the freedom we have today.



One Veteran, Cecil Berlin, who served in the Navy in the 1950s told News 18 many of his comrades have passed, which makes events like this even more special.



"It's to remember everybody that you served with," Berlin said. "I was in the Korean Conflict, and looking back at all of the people that I served with, there's not too many of us that are still here today."



