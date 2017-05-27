College Sports - Saturday - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

College Sports - Saturday

Posted:
By Andrew Cely, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
NCAA Division III National Championships

Men's Team Scores:
1. UW-LA CROSSE   47
2. UW-WHITEWATER   45
3. MOUNT UNION   29
4. BENEDICTINE   28
T5. UW-EAU CLAIRE   24
Darin Lau (UWEC): 5000 meters, 3rd, 14:17.06

Women's Team Scores:
1. WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY   56
2. ITHACA   37
T3. CARTHAGE   33
T3. WILLIAMS   33
10. UW-EAU CLAIRE   24

Full Individual Results available here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.