College Sports - Saturday

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
NCAA Division III National Championships
Men's Team Scores:
1. UW-LA CROSSE 47
2. UW-WHITEWATER 45
3. MOUNT UNION 29
4. BENEDICTINE 28
T5. UW-EAU CLAIRE 24
Darin Lau (UWEC): 5000 meters, 3rd, 14:17.06
Women's Team Scores:
1. WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY 56
2. ITHACA 37
T3. CARTHAGE 33
T3. WILLIAMS 33
10. UW-EAU CLAIRE 24
