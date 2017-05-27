Chetek teen killed in plane crash remembered for personality

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Saturday hundreds of people gathered in Chetek for Owen Knutson's funeral after a plane crash claimed the young pilot's life earlier in the week.



People from the area and beyond filled the football field at Chetek-Weyerhaueser High School Saturday afternoon.



Knutson died Wednesday after the plane he was flying went down in the Red Cedar River, just a week after a deadly tornado swept through the city.



As sorrow fills the Chetek community once again, family and friends remember Knutson as a family man who always put others first.



"Owen was the best kid in the world," said his uncle Scott Kodesh. "It didn't matter if he was your son, grandson, nephew, friend, his heart was bigger than anybody's."



Knutson was a third-generation pilot.