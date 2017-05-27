NEW INFORMATION: Victims of fatal Chippewa Co. crash identified

Chippewa County (WQOW) -- On Sunday afternoon the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department released the names of the four people killed, and the five others injured, in a two car crash the evening before.

They said 23-year-old Mikaila Toske, 21-year-old Raven Ellin, 36-year-old Jonathan Jorgensen, all from Eau Claire, and 46-year-old Kristine Kummer, from Medford, were killed in the crash.



In a press release, the Sheriff's Department said 23-year-old Cara Stevens of Eau Claire was driving a mini van North on County Highway G and failed to stop at the intersection of State Highway 64 just after 5:00 p.m. Her vehicle was hit by a truck pulling an enclosed trailer, driven by 47-year-old David Kummer of Medford, that was headed West on 64.



Authorities said Toske, Ellin and Jorgensen were passengers in Stevens' mini van. Kristine Kummer was riding in the truck, along with 26-year-old Cody Kummer, 32-year-old Nicole Rooni and 60-year-old Michael Molitor, all from Medford.



The Sheriff's Department said all parties involved in the crash were either air lifted or taken by ambulance to hospitals in Eau Claire. On Sunday, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk told News 18 there wasn't an update on the conditions of the people who were injured. Though he said he didn't believe any of the injuries were life-threatening.



The accident is under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.



In the press release, Sheriff Kowalczyk extended his sympathy to all the family/friends of the injured and deceased and thanked the Cornell Fire and EMS for their assistance, along with the State Patrol and others who stop to render aid and help with traffic direction/control.

