Chetek Chamber of Commerce thanks volunteers for tornado relief effort

Chetek Area Chamber of Commerce (Press Release) -- The Chetek Chamber of Commerce & Resort Owners Association would like to thank all those who have supported the tornado relief effort, especially those that have worked with us to assist in the clean-up.



Our efforts coordinated nearly 900 volunteers in the field and in support roles. Our volunteers brought everything from 2 hands and strong backs to heavy equipment. Individuals, organizations and businesses have all reached out to make this work possible. This includes the effort to deliver lunches to the residents and volunteers each day- over 3000 lunches to date.



As the summer season is upon us, our organization will be getting increasingly busy with the tourism activity in the Chetek Area. Additionally, our volunteer coordinators need to return to their daily roles as well their families.



We will be coordinating volunteers through the weekend from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 am. to 3 p.m. Beginning Thursday, the Chetek Chamber of Commerce and Chetek Resort Owners will no longer be dispatching volunteers to the relief area.



Volunteers continue to contact us to help and there is request for additional efforts. We will continue to try to match resources to needs and assist our residents.



We are in contact with several groups regarding additional volunteer coordination. Please continue to check the blog post at explorechetek.com for updates on any additional resources and efforts.