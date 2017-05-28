Cardinals, Macks Look to Keep Rolling in Sectional Semifinals

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- The WIAA Softball Tournament begins Sectional action this week, and a pair of Chippewa Valley teams made some statements in the Regional round.

In Division 1, second seeded Chippewa Falls advanced with a 14-4 win over Hudson in their Regional Championship on Friday afternoon. The Cardinals scored at least once in all 6 innings. Its a return to form for Chi-Hi, who were upset by Marshfield at this point in the bracket last season. That loss provided some real motivation for the team this year.

"I mean last year was kind of a heartbreaker for us and I think that kind of sank in with us, especially this year, and we kind of had that feeling in the back of our heads, knowing we didn't want that to happen," explains Senior Outfielder Kailey Dresel, "Even just in the beginning of the season and the summer of last year, we were kind of working really hard. The goal is always to go to State, the goal is always to win and winning this game, Regional Champs, kind of gives us some confidence, saying 'Hey you are good enough that you can go, and you can play.'"

The Cardinals will host D.C. Everest at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will face wither Marshfield or Stevens Point in the Sectional Final.

In Division 5, McDonell Central raced past Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran, scoring 10 runs in just the first inning en route to a 3rd Regional Championship in the past 4 years. The Macks say that the win wont change the team mentality moving forward.



"We've got to keep playing mentally tough, staying mentally tough," says Senior Second Baseman Laura Schwandt, "We're going to keep practicing, keep staying tough and work hard, focus on the next one and we'll see how it goes."



"We're really going to take advantage of the extra practices that we're going to get," Head Coach Chelsea Rosenow says, "As playoffs come around and we play our next game, we really are looking to enjoy our time together, and play the best ball we can by making sure we're really disciplined at the plate. We're really dedicated and really driven."



The Macks will host Gilman at Casper Park on Tuesday. The winner there will face either Bruce or Birchwood in the Sectional Final.