Skipping the holiday weekend travel headache

On Sunday afternoon News 18 spoke with several motorist who were filling up their gas tanks, and heading home early to avoid the holiday traffic Monday. The number of people traveling by car for the holiday is expected to hit an 11 year high according to AAA.

Many families we talked to are hoping to avoid the other 33.9 million travelers that will be on the road over the weekend. Barb Paone commented, “I'm not real fond of it to be honest. I hate rush hour traffic."

By going home Sunday they believe they'll beat the Monday rush,giving them some time to unwind before going back to work.

While heavy traffic during memorial day weekend is considered a negative by most, it is a positive sign for the U.S economy. Lower gas prices and a growing economy has put many Americans back on the road.