MUST SEE: 101-year-old graduates high school

(WQOW) -- A member of an Alabama high school graduating class is finally getting his diploma at the age of 101.

John Motes missed his chance in 1933 due to a medical issue. He then went into the Air Force at the age of 18 to serve as an engineer. Now, 84 years later his turn came. He says he's enrolling at the University of South Alabama in the fall to study music. He says he wants to live to 107 so he can graduate then.