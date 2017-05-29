Adopt-A-Pet: Meowstache

Meet our Pet of the Day: Meowstache!
They call her Meowstache because she's got a beautiful mustache on her! She's just a year old, but she's already had a litter, and the entire litter's been adopted out, so she needs a home. She has been spayed now, so she's set to go. Meowstache is very sweet and will warm up to you rather quickly. She's black and white with a mixed-length coat.
If you're interested in Meowstache, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.
