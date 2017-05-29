5/29: Plant Sale

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Area Master Gardeners and the Northwest Wisconsin Hosta Society have a plant sale coming up you're going to want to mark on your calendar.

On June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can head down to Phoenix Park for the annual sale. There is going to be everything from annuals to perennials, herbs, and of course hostas.

They will also be selling specially made bags, made from recycled plastic, specifically for planting plans in. They can be used as hanging baskets or even just put in the ground.