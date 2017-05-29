'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay talks about Madison contestant Peter Kraus

MADISON (WQOW) -- Spoiler alert! Madison native Peter Kraus seemed to make a good first impression on the Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay. He gets the first one-on-one date, airing in the May 29 episode.

Rachel spoke with Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Dani Maxwell (who works for WQOW's sister station WKOW) via satellite about her first impression of Peter. "I mean, Peter was the first one to walk out of the limo. And the first guy I saw. And my immediate thought was, 'Wow this guy is very, very handsome. Like, we are off to a really good start.' And he was very nervous coming out of the limo and I was too. And I love that he embraced that. I did too. We had a little banter going. We talked about Wisconsin and I was impressed. I really, yeah, there was something there when Peter first came out of the limo, I'll admit that."

While Peter was born and raised in Madison, Rachel lived in Wisconsin for a few years studying law at Marquette University Law School. Rachel talked with Dani a little more about Wisconsin, but also her conversation with Peter the first night they met. Peter brought her chocolate from Wisconsin. She said she didn't eat or like chocolate.

"That was so funny. It was so sweet that he brought me something and something that was familiar to both of us and then here I am spoiling it ,saying I don't like chocolate. But I love that he was like, 'I will throw it in the fire!' I thought that was the cutest thing ever. No he didn't throw it in the fire, I actually took it and you know, I wanted to take it as a gift. I told him, 'I will eat your chocolate. You know, for you,' cause it was such a nice gesture."

Rachel also talked about her one-on-one date with Peter, which you can see in Monday night's episode. "I picked Peter for a reason. I felt like we had a very instant connection and I wanted to explore it. And to follow my gut and see if we had something real. And you will see that play out in the one-on-one. It was a great one-on-one. There was an invited guest that Peter wasn't expecting. But he totally embraced it. You'll really see our relationship develop in that one-on-one."

Although we don't want to spoil the ending of the series, Rachel says she's very happy and engaged.... to someone. "I am very, very happy. I am engaged. And I'm just ecstatic that 1) I get to tell people I'm engaged. It's very liberating. This is the first time I've ever been engaged and I feel that it's right. I'm very happy with my decision. I'm very happy with my fiance."

You can watch The Bachelorette every Monday on WQOW starting at 7:00 p.m.