Copy-Janesville police want more information about argument that led to murder

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Janesville Police used a Monday news conference to urge anyone with information about the shooting death of a Cook County, Illinois man in Janesville to come forward. This comes just hours after they announced the arrest of the suspected shooter, Barquis Odom, 32, of Beloit.

At the noon news conference, police said they still don't know what sparked the argument that led to the victim's shooting just after midnight Sunday on S. Franklin Street in Janesville. Police say as many as 25 officers and investigators worked to identify and arrest the suspect within 21 hours. They say several witnesses identified Odom as the shooter. His car was pulled over and he was taken into custody around 9:15 Sunday night on Rockport Road just west of Afton Road.

Police are referring charges against Odom of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Authorities revealed Monday Odom has a past record that includes domestic battery and drug-related crime.

Police say they did not find a gun in the car with Odom and they are still looking for the murder weapon. They also noted the autopsy on the still-unidentified victim is complete, but further information will be released by the medical examiner's office.