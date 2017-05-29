Chippewa Falls holds Memorial Day parade and service

A Chippewa Falls Memorial Day ceremony honored American military veterans who died in service to their country.

The Chippewa Falls Memorial Day parade started Monday morning at 10:15 A.M. The parade featured bands from Chippewa Falls and McDonell Central high schools.

The parade ended at the band shell at Irvine Park, where a service was held to honor those military members that were lost. The crowd listened to speeches from Chippewa Falls students and the mayor. The keynote speaker, CW King, is a Vietnam veteran and a member of the Chippewa Falls City Council. King says it is important to understand the meaning of the holiday.

"Memorial Day is a day set aside to honor those men and women who defended their country but it also time to think about the living and how their experiences changed their lives forever." said CW King.

The Chippewa Falls high school band provided music and taps was played to honor veterans who lost their lives in battle.