Dunn Co. grandmother scammed out of $40,000

Dunn County (WQOW) -- A Los Angeles woman has been charged with scamming a Dunn County grandmother out of $40,000.



Shaquonn Dorsey, of Los Angeles, was charged with felony theft on Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, Dorsey impersonated the victim's granddaughter. She said she had been in a car accident in Florida and needed money for hospital bills and bail. Dorsey instructed the victim to buy $6,000 in Home Depot gift cards and then call in the card numbers. The woman told police she believed the phone call to be real because her granddaughter was supposed to take a trip to Florida.



A few days later, Dorsey requested more money, saying she needed $34,000 to get her granddaughter home safely. The victim wired the money that same day.



When a request for more money was phoned in a few days later, the victim became suspicious. She called her granddaughter and discovered she had yet to leave for her trip to Florida.



Dunn County officials were able to identify Dorsey with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit. When an officer attempted to speak with Dorsey, they found she had not lived in the residence in more than a year, but was using the address to run a number of scams.



Dorsey is not yet in police custody. If caught and convicted, she faces up to ten years in prison.

