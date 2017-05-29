Annual motorcycle rally raises money for area veterans memorial park

Neillsville (WQOW)- Dozens of bikers rolled into Neillsville to support our fallen heroes over the holiday weekend.

More than 200 motorcycles were part of the annual honor ride at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park. The annual event raises money for the park. The Highground is a 155 acre park dedicated to the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The park includes tributes to veterans of WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam and Persian Gulf (Desert Storm to present), as well as,an exact replica of the Liberty Bell.

The early fundraising tally for this year's event is around $10,000.