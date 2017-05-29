Barron Co. staff to visit every home affected by tornado - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Barron Co. staff to visit every home affected by tornado

By Stephen Kelley, Evening Anchor
Barron County (WQOW) -- On Tuesday and Wednesday, Barron County staff members will be visiting all 270 residents that reported tornado damage.

It's part of the "You Are Not Alone Initiative". Staff will be stopping by homes to answer any questions or concerns, as well as to provide residents with a tornado recovery packets. Inside is information on things like replacing a drivers license or social security card, resources to get supplies, and recovery tips. 

Staff will be visiting the homes from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. May 30 and May 31. 
 

