WIAA Softball Sectional Semifinal Preview

(WQOW) -- WIAA Sectional Softball action gets underway tomorrow afternoon, and a number of area teams face some tough matchups in the Semifinal round.

In Division 1, Chippewa Falls will host D.C. Everest at Casper Park. It'll be the second time these two teams have seen each other at this stage of the playoffs in the past 3 years. Back in 2015, the Cardinals won it, 6-5 in 9 innings. Chippewa Falls also won both of their games against the Evergreens this season, but only by a total of 5 runs. Needless to say, these two know each other very well.



"They have a good pitcher, they're a pretty good team too," says Senior Outfielder Kailey Dresel, "I think coming into it, our plan of attack is to try to jump on them quick, get the outs, come in, bat, try to get some runs within the first couple of innings, kind of punch those in, and that usually gives us confidence."



Head Coach Jared Faherty doesn't want to change anything major before the game, "Keep doing what we've been doing. These kids have been there before, they've played in a lot of big games, and it's been a lot of good games over the years in the playoffs and regular season, so I'm assuming it will probably come down to the end again on Tuesday."

Cardinals will battle the Evergreens at 5 p.m. The winner will face wither Marshfield or Stevens point in the Sectional Final. In Division 2, top seeded Rice Lake will take on Mosinee, and on the other side of that bracket, Baldwin-Woodville hosts Onalaska.



Over in Division 3, second seeded Altoona will travel to Bloomer and face the top seeded Blackhawks. Both of these teams have combined for 40 wins and 6 losses on the season. The Rails used a late rally to take down Elk Mound and claim the Regional Championship. Its just the most recent of a number of comeback wins Altoona has had this season, which has the Rails believing they're never out of a game.



"I've told the kids we've been in tight situations this year, and we've come out on top in a few of those," explains Head Coach Emily Planert, "That's only given us some confidence and it's just helped us a team learn and understand the game a little bit more in those tough situations, so hopefully those tough games that we've been through will help us here."



"I'm looking forward to a good game," says Senior Third Baseman Emily Wolf, "I think that we've proven ourselves that we can do well in close games, and I'm hoping we can do it again."

The Rails know they have their work cut out for them against a Bloomer team that hasn't given up more than 2 runs in a game since May 9th.

The winner of the Altoona - Bloomer matchup will take on either Cameron or Northwestern. In division 4, defending State Champion Thorp takes on Marathon. That winner will get Grantsburg or Phillips.

And in Division 5, McDonell Central is back in the Sectional Semifinals for the 3rd time in 4 years. The Macks have scored double digit runs in both of their playoff games, including a 10 run barrage in the first inning of their Regional Championship. That consistent offense has given them plenty of confidence.



"These girls know that they have the ability to beat anybody," says Head Coach Chelsea Rosenow, "They practice really hard. Everyday they show me what they're capable of and it's really fun as a coach to see them put that onto the field during gameday."

The Macks will host Gilman at Casper Park at 6 p.m. The winner there will face either Bruce or Birchwood in the Sectional Final.