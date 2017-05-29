Eau Claire Express Prepare for 2017 Season

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire Express officially start the 2017 regular season Tuesday night, and this year's edition of the Express has some big shoes to fill.

Last season, the Express won the Northwoods League first half North Division title, and made it all the way to the Championship Series. Some familiar faces are coming back, including offensive standouts Ben Mezzenga and Zach Ashford, and Chippewa Falls native Zach Gilles will make his Express debut. But roster tooling and preparation aside, Manager Dale Varsho is only concerned about one thing.

"Get players in town. Really that's what it comes down to," Varsho says, "Right now we're going to be really short handed with the selection they had today of Division 1 baseball that we're going to lose about 4 or 5, and we have a good ten guys still playing baseball in their regional or Junior college World Series or something. So it's kind of a tribute to what we have coming in, but right now, we're going to be a little short handed, and from last year to this year time will tell what kind of attitudes they come in with and we lose some really good guys but hopefully we have good guys backing them up and hopefully they get here with a great attitude."

The Express take on the new Northwoods League expansion team the Bismark Larks in North Dakota tomorrow evening at 7:35 p.m.