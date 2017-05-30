Memorial Day takes on new meaning for Central WI brothers

Athens (WAOW) -- As hundreds of people joined together in Athens to honor fallen heroes, two brothers said the holiday has taken on a new meaning after recently returning from the trip of a lifetime.

Athens held a special ceremony across town for Memorial Day.

"This was the most inspiring Memorial Day that I think I have ever seen in my entire life," said Rep. James Edming (R-87th Assembly). "Athens knows how to put on a Memorial Day Party,"

A service was held at the Community Hall, before heading to the local cemeteries to honor those who served our country.

For the two brothers, the holiday now has taken on a new meaning, after returning home last week from the 28th Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

Art and Roger Bartnik said they received a much different welcome home last week than they did in the late 1960's, where they served in Vietnam with the Army.

"We didn't have that. We had nothing when we came back home. We kind of just went back to work," said younger brother Roger. "It's been gratifying."

"There were maybe a couple hundred people there greeting us and congratulating us," said Art. "Tried to keep from crying."

The trip was a chance for Roger to say goodbye to his fallen comrades, who were killed after Roger was wounded in Southeast Asia.

"When you see their name on the wall, it just brings that it's for real," he said. "A special time with just my company."

The two were also joined on the flight by their younger brother, Eugene, who also served in the Army.

The brothers hope to return to Washington D.C. again one day to relive the experience.