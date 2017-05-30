Adopt-A-Pet: George

Meet our Pet of the Day: George!

He may seem a bit shy but he's a sweet boy. George is about a year and a half old. He's a Puggle mix. He's already neutered and ready to go to a home. George does have a special condition called a cherry eye, so whoever adopts him would need to help get that cleared up. He is super nice and friendly, and will make a great addition to any family.

If you're interested in George, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.