5/30: Planting for Pollinators

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Many people are starting to plant their gardens, so what should they consider if they want to attract bees or butterflies to their garden?

If you plant perennials, choose these:

Bee Balm/Monarda

Lavender

Coneflower

Sunflower

Hyssop

Gaillardia/Blanket Flower

Allium

Dandelions (no, their not just "weeds")

If you plant annuals, choose these:

Zinna

Alyssum

Herbs (rosemary, mint, thyme, basil)

Cosmos

Also, plant flowering or fruiting shrubs and trees. Those will give the bees or butterflies a reason to land on them. It's also very important to limit or entirely avoid the use of herbicides or pesticides.