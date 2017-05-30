5/30: Planting for Pollinators - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

5/30: Planting for Pollinators

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Many people are starting to plant their gardens, so what should they consider if they want to attract bees or butterflies to their garden?

If you plant perennials, choose these:

  • Bee Balm/Monarda
  • Lavender
  • Coneflower
  • Sunflower
  • Hyssop
  • Gaillardia/Blanket Flower
  • Allium
  • Dandelions (no, their not just "weeds")

If you plant annuals, choose these:

  • Zinna
  • Alyssum
  • Herbs (rosemary, mint, thyme, basil)
  • Cosmos

Also, plant flowering or fruiting shrubs and trees. Those will give the bees or butterflies a reason to land on them. It's also very important to limit or entirely avoid the use of herbicides or pesticides.

