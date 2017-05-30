5/30: Planting for Pollinators

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Many people are starting to plant their gardens, so what should they consider if they want to attract bees or butterflies to their garden?
If you plant perennials, choose these:
If you plant annuals, choose these:
Also, plant flowering or fruiting shrubs and trees. Those will give the bees or butterflies a reason to land on them. It's also very important to limit or entirely avoid the use of herbicides or pesticides.
