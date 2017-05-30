Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce names new president, CEO

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A local chamber of commerce has a new leader.

On Tuesday, in a press release, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce announced David Minor as its new president and CEO. Minor, currently president of the Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber of Commerce, will begin his new duties in Eau Claire on July 1.

Minor is replacing Bob McCoy, who is retiring after serving the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce since 1994.

Minor will be responsible for coordinating all organizational activities, including public affairs, strategic planning, economic development, programs, membership and financial management.

“I am honored and excited to lead the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce,” Minor said. “Eau Claire is a wonderful community and I look forward to getting to know the local businesses and continuing the Chamber’s commitment to excellence as developed under Bob McCoy’s leadership. I’m ready to start the next chapter of my career in the chamber industry and I intend to carry on the Eau Claire Area Chamber’s legacy of growth, success and commitment to its members.”

Minor brings nearly 25 years of experience in public policy, community leadership and strategic planning to the chamber. He has been the chief staff member of the Superior-Douglas County Area Chamber since 1996.