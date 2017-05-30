Eagle Valley Speedway UMSS Sprints and Brauer’s big win

Jim Falls, Wisconsin (Brad Erickson) - The night before Memorial Day saw Eagle Valley Speedway and the UMSS Winged and Traditional Sprint Cars joined up with the WISSOTA Poly Dome Dirt Track Series sanctioned Midwest Modifieds, Super Stocks, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, and EVS Hornets. Passing rain showers early in the night caused a delay which the fans and drivers waited out as the Weigel’s and their crew worked feverishly to get the track back into racing condition. The end result was a fast track with terrific racing action, thrilling the large crowd.

The feature winners on the night were Brooke Tatnell, Jimmy Kouba, Jeff Brauer, Nick Koehler, Danny Richards, George Richards, and Jason Holte.

The eleven time World of Outlaw winner, who has now won a record nine World Series Sprintcars Series titles in Australia, added the Eagle Valley Speedway to his resume in the UMSS Winged Sprint Cars. Brooke Tatnell chose Jim Falls to debut in the racing series and left little doubt as to his abilities. After winning his heat, he took the lead at the drop of the green of the feature and checked out into the night. Tatnell had just put the fifth position down one lap and was closing on the fourth place when the only yellow flag of the event flew. In the remaining laps he had no issues as he blasted back out to a commanding lead over second finishing Ryan Bowers, who had also won his heat. Chris Graff came home in third after having won both Friday and Saturday nights on the weekend. Jared Goerges brought his wonderful appearing Flying TIger themed car home as the last car on the lead lap and Chase Viebrock drove home in fifth.

It was an all Kouba night as the father and son duo of Jimmy and Jake Kouba each won their heat and finished one and two in the feature. Both Kouba’s started on the front row as Jimmy used his outside start to grab the lead and never look back. Jake Kouba follow him for 20 nonstop laps but never posed a serious challenge for the point. Jeremy Kerzman had a fine run from the seventh starting position to drive home in third. Mike Mueller and Blake Anderson rounded out the top five after starting tenth and eighth, respectively.

Tommy Richards and Nick Oreskovich won the Super Stock heats as Terry Kroening took the lead from pole sitter Tony Falkner at the start of the feature. Jeff Brauer squeezed past Falkner for second as Tommy Richards used the low line to move past all to the point. There were two cautions in turn two which slowed the racing action but Richards was dominating over Brauer and Oreskovich. As the laps began to wind down, Richards settled into a comfortable lead. However, Brauer had other plans as he attacked the cushion and lap after lap moved in closer. With two to go, he had caught Richards and it appeared Richards was unaware. Brauer took the white flag in second, pounded the highside in one and two, and pulled beside Richards entering the backstretch. Richards drove hard into three but Brauer had the speed and momentum to drive into the front and lead to the line and win. Richards finished in second as Oreskovich, Terry Kroening, and Danny Richards rounded out the top five.

Denny Cutsforth, Joe Chaplin, and Nick Koehler won the Midwest Modified heats as it was Calvin Iverson and Cutsforth on the front row of the feature. Jake Smith came from fourth position to the lead in lap one and then continued to lead past the halfway point of the feature. A spinning Jason Vokovan slowed the action and reset the group. A three wide battle for the lead ensued as Joe Chaplin moved to the point and Nick Koehler moved to second. A breakdown by Jason Richardson slowed the action but the restart saw a great battle for the point. Koehler edged into the lead but Chaplin made a bold moved to the top in turn three to regain control.

Once again, a yellow flew, slowing the action as Brandon Copp was called as the cause. Under green, Koehler took the lead but Nick Lindquist caused Hass to spin and the race was slowed. Koehler was scored the leader and he moved away from Chaplin under power and drove to the checkers. Chaplin finished second over Corey Jones, Jake Smith, and Antonio Pintaro as the caution flag flew on the last lap but the checkered and yellow flew together.

The Street Stocks heats were won by Michael Knudtson and Shawn Amundson as Ralph Stark and Armond Love lead the feature to green. On the first lap, there was a three wide battle for the lead but a lap two caution for debris reset the race with Amundson scored as the leader. Under green, Amundson pulled out to a decent lead as Danny Richard had moved from seventh to the runner up position. The hard racing action continued as Ron Hanestad wrestled third away from rookie in the Street Stocks, Armond Love, who was having an impressive run.

Richards reeled in the leader and as he caught him, Dalton Hazelton spun in turn four to draw the yellow flag. Michael Knudtson was called with the foul and Hazelton restarted in his previous position. On the restart, Richards went high and Hanestad low to go three wide and pass the leader. A multi car tangle on the backstretch saw Jake Hessler against the wall, and then rolling over near the track exit. The red flag flew and all drivers were unhurt but Hessler was eliminated. Amundson, who had been reinstated as the leader left the speedway to the work area due to a flat right rear tire and he returned to tag onto the rear of the field. Richards lead the field to green but in restart lap, Travis Hazelton spun. It was Amundson being called this time and he went pit side. The race resumed with Richards in control as well as Hansestadt being in control of second. Knudtson continued to pick off cars on his way to third after starting eighth and enduring a trip to the back of the pack as Love ended his fine run in fourth. Robert Seidler rounded out the top five.

The Pure Stock heats were won by George Richards and Dean Pronschinske as James Thur used the outside front row to take the lead of the feature. Richards had moved into second on lap two and on lap four, he drove past Thur into the lead. Patrick Smith moved to second and the yellow flew for Thur as he spun getting into turn four. The restart was aborted due to a late arriving car from the work area but back under green, Richards stretched his advantage. One last yellow flew as Cole Hill spun in turn two. The restart saw Richards continue his dominance and win once again at Eagle Valley. Smith, Lucas Kallenbach, Andrew Hanson, and Pronschinske finished in the top five.

The Hornet heats were won by Kasey Gross and Dean Butler as Butler held the pole position with Jason Holte starting to his outside in the feature. The feature race turned out to be a one move decision as Butler took the lead and led past halfway with Holte in tow. As they closed on a lap car, Holte dove under Butler, and trapped the leader, taking over the point himself. The remainder of the race saw Holte drive the the checkers with Butler in tow. It was Dan Prissel, Gross, and Lucas Brackin finishing in the top five on the non-stop event..

Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, 2017, they will complete a weekend double header with the Modifieds back on the card at the Budweiser/Country Fest Night. All regular weekly classes will be present along with a Budweiser/Country Fest ticket giveaway!

June 4, 2017, will feature the 3rd Annual Midwest Mod Special sponsored by Tim's Automotive Machine and Southworth Chevrolet featuring all regular WISSOTA classes. Thanks go out to the fine sponsors each week, including Oium Blacktop and Kelly Oium Well Drilling and Pump Service who give away a bicycle to one boy and one girl every racing night.

360 Sprints - Non-Winged | Traditional Sprint Car Series

GRP Motorsports A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 2K-Jimmy Kouba [2]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba [1]; 3. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman [7]; 4. 87-Mike Mueller [10]; 5. 12X-Blake Anderson [8]; 6. 69S-Jon Lewerer [5]; 7. N1-Ty Sampair [3]; 8. 5C-Cam Schafer [4]; 9. 7-Scott Brandt [12]; 10. 93-Brad Peterson [9]; 11. 34-Denny Stordahl [11]; 12. 00-Scott Kobs [13]; 13. (DNF) 99-Bryan Roach [6]

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 2K-Jimmy Kouba [4]; 2. N1-Ty Sampair [6]; 3. 69S-Jon Lewerer [2]; 4. 3K-Jeremy Kerzman [3]; 5. 87-Mike Mueller [1]; 6. 7-Scott Brandt [5]

Rock Auto Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 6-Jake Kouba [5]; 2. 5C-Cam Schafer [3]; 3. 99-Bryan Roach [1]; 4. 12X-Blake Anderson [2]; 5. 93-Brad Peterson [4]; 6. 34-Denny Stordahl [6]; 7. (DNF) 00-Scott Kobs [7]

360 Sprints - Winged | Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series

Midwest Power Equip & GRP Motorsports A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 14-Brooke Tatnell [1]; 2. 5-Ryan Bowers [4]; 3. 20G-Chris Graf [2]; 4. 9-Jared Goerges [7]; 5. 50-Chase Viebrock [3]; 6. 22-Mike Mueller [11]; 7. 81-Andrew Westphal [5]; 8. 77-Kevin Bradwell [9]; 9. N1-Ty Sampair [10]; 10. 91A-Reed Allex [6]; 11. 7M-Bob McVitty [8]; 12. 95-Trevor Redding [12]

Hoosier Racing Tire Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Brooke Tatnell [5]; 2. 50-Chase Viebrock [4]; 3. 91A-Reed Allex [2]; 4. 7M-Bob McVitty [3]; 5. 77-Kevin Bradwell [1]; 6. 22-Mike Mueller [6]

Rock Auto Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Ryan Bowers [2]; 2. 20G-Chris Graf [1]; 3. 81-Andrew Westphal [4]; 4. 9-Jared Goerges [5]; 5. N1-Ty Sampair [3]; 6. 95-Trevor Redding [6]

Super Stocks A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 34-Jeff Brauer[4]; 2. 7R-Tommy Richards[6]; 3. 21 F-Nick Oreskovich[7]; 4. 23E-Terry Kroening[2]; 5. 3R-Danny Richards[5]; 6. 1E-Eric Olson[8]; 7. 9-Adam Soltis[3]; 8. 37-Jay Oricchio[12]; 9. 27-Tony Falkner[1]; 10. 245-James Cimfl[9]; 11. 10PN-Keith Corcilius[10]; 12. (DNF) 1-Matt Koski[13]; 13. (DNF) 89-Tyler Lamm[11]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7R-Tommy Richards[3]; 2. 3R-Danny Richards[2]; 3. 23E-Terry Kroening[7]; 4. 9-Adam Soltis[4]; 5. 245-James Cimfl[1]; 6. 89-Tyler Lamm[5]; 7. 37-Jay Oricchio[6]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 21 F-Nick Oreskovich[3]; 2. 34-Jeff Brauer[6]; 3. 1E-Eric Olson[4]; 4. 27-Tony Falkner[1]; 5. 10PN-Keith Corcilius[5]; 6. (DNF) 1-Matt Koski[2]

Midwest Modifieds A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 13-Nick Koehler [7]; 2. 5-Joe Chaplin Jr [5]; 3. 7J-Corey Jones [8]; 4. 21-Jake Smith [4]; 5. 19P-Antonio Pintaro [3]; 6. 27X-Calvin Iverson [1]; 7. 95X-Kent Baxter [9]; 8. 20-Denny Cutsforth [2]; 9. 6H-Derek Haas [12]; 10. 28-Fran Hanson [17]; 11. 22-Brandon Copp [6]; 12. 07-Justin Claussen [15]; 13. 31-Jason Vokovan [14]; 14. 68-Nick Lindquist [13]; 15. 6-Haas Steve [20]; 16. 48-Cole Kelley [18]; 17. 63JR-Brady Larson [10]; 18. (DNF) 13M-John Mueller [19]; 19. (DNF) R2-Jason Richardson [11]; 20. (DNF) 3D-Steven Dehler [16]; (DNS) 34J-Dan Larson Jr; (DNS) 00-Ross Fuhrman

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 20-Denny Cutsforth[5]; 2. 7J-Corey Jones[7]; 3. 27X-Calvin Iverson[1]; 4. 63JR-Brady Larson[2]; 5. 68-Nick Lindquist[6]; 6. 3D-Steven Dehler[3]; 7. 13M-John Mueller[8]; (DNS) 00-Ross Fuhrman

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 5-Joe Chaplin Jr[1]; 2. 21-Jake Smith[4]; 3. 22-Brandon Copp[3]; 4. R2-Jason Richardson[6]; 5. 31-Jason Vokovan[2]; 6. 28-Fran Hanson[5]; 7. 6-Haas Steve[7]

Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 13-Nick Koehler[1]; 2. 95X-Kent Baxter[2]; 3. 19P-Antonio Pintaro[6]; 4. 6H-Derek Haas[4]; 5. 07-Justin Claussen[3]; 6. 48-Cole Kelley[7]; 7. (DNF) 34J-Dan Larson Jr[5]

Street Stocks A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 3R-Danny Richards[7]; 2. 71H-Ron Hanestad[5]; 3. 42K-Michael Knudtson[8]; 4. 29-Armond Love[2]; 5. 5-Robert Seidler[3]; 6. 4H-Dalton Hazelton[4]; 7. 99-Ralph Stark[1]; 8. 74-Bruce Stanley[11]; 9. (DNF) 2H-Travis Hazelton[10]; 10. (DNF) 30-Shawn Amundson[6]; 11. (DNF) 34JR-Braden Brauer[9]; 12. (DNF) 53-Jake Hessler[12]

Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 42K-Michael Knudtson[3]; 2. 4H-Dalton Hazelton[5]; 3. 29-Armond Love[1]; 4. 99-Ralph Stark[6]; 5. 34JR-Braden Brauer[2]; 6. (DNF) 53-Jake Hessler[4]

Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 30-Shawn Amundson[2]; 2. 3R-Danny Richards[3]; 3. 71H-Ron Hanestad[1]; 4. 5-Robert Seidler[4]; 5. 2H-Travis Hazelton[5]; 6. 74-Bruce Stanley[6]

Pure Stock Feature (12 Laps): 1. 5R-George Richards[5]; 2. R44-Patrick Smith[4]; 3. XG-Lucas Kallenbach[9]; 4. 20-Andrew Hanson[8]; 5. 49-Dean Pronschinske[3]; 6. 15-Jeff Tisdale[7]; 7. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton[12]; 8. 66T-James Thur[2]; 9. 9-Cole Hill[11]; 10. 2H-David Holub[10]; 11. (DNF) 63-Ken Larson[6]; 12. (DNF) 28-Stefan Hogue[1]; (DNS) 23-Jake Sandmann

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5R-George Richards[6]; 2. R44-Patrick Smith[4]; 3. 20-Andrew Hanson[7]; 4. 15-Jeff Tisdale[2]; 5. XG-Lucas Kallenbach[1]; 6. 9-Cole Hill[5]; 7. 2B-Nicholas Hazelton[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Dean Pronschinske[6]; 2. 66T-James Thur[4]; 3. 28-Stefan Hogue[1]; 4. 63-Ken Larson[3]; 5. 2H-David Holub[5]; 6. (DNF) 23-Jake Sandmann[2]

Hornet Feature (12 Laps): 1. 67-Jason Holte[2]; 2. 18B-Dean Butler[1]; 3. 4-Dan Prissel[4]; 4. 9-Kasey Gross[8]; 5. 14B-Lucas Brackin[3]; 6. 37-Travis Hoff[10]; 7. 1H-Ross Hoffman[7]; 8. 117-Jason Junker[9]; 9. 42W-Bill Wolfe[12]; 10. 63-WESLEY WOLFE[11]; 11. F7-Robert Fawcett[14]; 12. 05-ASHLEY SEIDLER[15]; 13. 713T-Nick Savage[16]; 14. (DNF) 69H-Adam Hover[13]; 15. (DNF) 77-BRIAN UTHE[5]; 16. (DNF) 76-Jake Halterman[6]; (DNS) 74-Roger McVitty

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Kasey Gross[1]; 2. 67-Jason Holte[2]; 3. 4-Dan Prissel[6]; 4. 14B-Lucas Brackin[3]; 5. 117-Jason Junker[5]; 6. 63-WESLEY WOLFE[4]; 7. 69H-Adam Hover[7]; 8. 05-ASHLEY SEIDLER[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 18B-Dean Butler[3]; 2. 77-BRIAN UTHE[1]; 3. 76-Jake Halterman[8]; 4. 1H-Ross Hoffman[7]; 5. 37-Travis Hoff[6]; 6. 42W-Bill Wolfe[2]; 7. F7-Robert Fawcett[4]; 8. 713T-Nick Savage[5]; 9. 74-Roger McVitty[9]