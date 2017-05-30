New "catfe" to open in Menomonie - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

New "catfe" to open in Menomonie

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect
Courtesy: MGN Courtesy: MGN

Menomonie (WQOW) - If you love coffee and cats, a new "catfe" is coming to town.

As stated in a press release, Tabby's Catfe plans to open in mid-June, located at 541 South Broadway Street #1 in Menomonie. The coffee-breakfast shop will also have three to five adoptable cats on hand from the Dunn County Humane Society.

Staff said cats will be placed in a secured area away from the front dining area. Aside from breakfast items and coffee, the cafe will feature a lounge for customers to interact and play with the cats. Staff said the cats will live at the catfe until they get adopted.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.